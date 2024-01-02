Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv with heavy missile attack

At least four people were killed as Russian missiles struck Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

Local officials said the debris from one of the drones sparked a fire at a residential building in Desnianskyi, the capital's most populous district.

The Ukrainian air force also reported that nine Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic bombers had taken off from a northern base.

The last time Ukraine reported Tupolev Tu-95s bombers flying was on December 29, when Russian strikes across the country left 39 people dead.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, January 2: