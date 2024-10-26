Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kyiv, Dnipro after BRICS event

10/26/2024 October 26, 2024 G7 leaders finalize $50 billion loan to Ukraine from Russian assets

G7 leaders on Friday finalized an agreement to provide some $50 billion (€46 billion) in bilateral loans to Ukraine over the next three years, funded from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

The aid is scheduled to begin as early as December 1 and continue until the end of 2027.

"These loans will be serviced and repaid by future flows of extraordinary revenues stemming from the immobilization of Russian Sovereign Assets," read a statement from G7 finance ministers.

"The loan proceeds will be disbursed through multiple channels to support Ukraine's budgetary, military and reconstruction assistance," the statement added.

The US this week promised to contribute $20 billion in loans to Kyiv as part of the package. The timing of the US loan is seemingly meant protect it from Donald Trump potentially reversing aid to Ukraine should he win the upcoming presidential election. Trump, who is seen as a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has repeatedly threatened to cut all support for Ukraine if reelected.

Outgoing President Joe Biden said the loans would be repaid with interest earned from frozen Russian assets. He said the plan allows the US to support Ukraine "without burdening taxpayers."