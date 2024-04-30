Ukraine updates: Russia hits Kharkiv, Odesa in new strikes

Ukrainian officials said that the eastern border city of Kharkiv came under renewed bombardment overnight, with one person killed in the attack.

Elsewhere, the mayor of Odesa said that at least five people were killed and 32 injured in the attack a day earlier on an educational facility in the southern port city.

And Russian authorities said on Tuesday that its air defenses had shot down long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) over the occupied Crimean Peninsula. This would be among the earliest known Ukrainian uses of the technology if the information is accurate.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Ukraine for April 30, 2024