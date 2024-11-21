Russia fires intercontinental missile at Ukraine

Skip next section Russia warns of increased 'nuclear danger' after US base opened in Poland

11/21/2024 November 21, 2024 Russia warns of increased 'nuclear danger' after US base opened in Poland

Russia's Foreign Ministry has said a newly opened US ballistic missile base in Poland is a "frankly provocative step" that will cause the overall level of nuclear danger to rise and that it has long been a "priority target" for Moscow.

"This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilizing actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic Alliance in the strategic sphere," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in comments carried by Reuters news agency.

"This leads to undermining strategic stability, increasing strategic risks and, as a result, to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger," she said.

Zakharova said the base "has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons."

Poland responded to the Russian statements by saying there were no nuclear weapons at the base and that it was a defensive position.

"Such threats will certainly serve as an argument to strengthen Poland's and NATO's air defenses, and should also be considered by the United States," according to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski.

The air defense base in the town of Redzikowo, located just under 100 miles (161 km) from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad, is the first permanent US military base in the country and was built after a long planning process in Washington.

It forms part of a broader NATO missile shield, dubbed "Aegis Ashore," which includes sites in Spain, Turkey and Romania.