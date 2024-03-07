Ukraine updates: Russia denies attempted strike on Zelenskyy

Russian former President Dmitry Medvedev dismissed allegations on Thursday that the Kremlin was targeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's motorcade in a strike on Odesa a day prior.

Medvedev said if it wanted to target Zelenskyy in an attack, then it would have hit him.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva, however, said it was not possible to rule out that the missile strike could have been targeting Zelenskyy or visiting Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis. He said the attack was only 500 meters (0.3 miles) from their motorcade.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, warning of the threat Russian President Vladimir Putin poses to many of its neighbors, not just Ukraine.

Sandu's comments follow pro-Russian officials in the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistra recently urged Russia for "protection."

