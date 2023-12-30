Ukraine updates: Russia decries 'terrorist' Belgorod strike

Russia on Saturday said 14 people, including two children, had been killed and 108 injured in "indiscriminate" Ukrainian strikes on the southwestern Russian city of Belgorod.

Moscow alleged that the assault included cluster bombs, but it was not possible to independently verify the claim.

The Kommersant newspaper said missiles fired from a rocket launcher in Ukraine's Kharkiv region had hit a skating rink, a shopping mall, residential buildings and a car.

Moscow demanded an urgent session of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the attack.

The strikes on Belgorod come after Russia launched a massive air assault on Ukrainian cities on Friday, killing at least 39 people. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sharply condemned the Russian attack and said it was "important that the world responds to this terror."

Zelenskyy said Russia used "nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal."

More than 160 people were injured and scores of houses and multistory apartment buildings were destroyed. Hospitals, schools and other facilities were also destroyed.

These were updates developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 30: