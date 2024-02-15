Ukraine updates: Russia decries Belgorod attack

A missile strike on the Russian city of Belgorod near the Ukraine border killed at least six people and wounded another 17 in the Russian city of Belgorod, officials said.

Russia said Ukraine carried out the strike and wants the UN Security Council to discuss the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Germanyand France this week, the presidency said. On Friday, he will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

During the visit to France, Zelenskyy and Macron will sign the security agreement, the Elysee Palace said.

On Saturday, Zelenskyy will attend the Munich Security Conference, where he will deliver a speech and hold a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, February 15.