Ukraine updates: Russia confirms death of general

Russian authorities confirmed that Major General Vladimir Zavadsky has died, following Ukrainian reports last week.

Zavadsky, deputy commander of the 14th Army Corps of the Northern Fleet, died "in the line of duty in a special operation zone," the governor of Russia's Voronezh region said. Russia uses the term "special operation" to describe its war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said it is moving to defensive positions in some areas on the battlefield. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Ukrainians are prepared as Russia continues drone attacks on cities.

This live blog is now closed. These were the updates on Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, December 4: