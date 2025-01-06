Ukraine updates: Russia claims to control key eastern town

Ukraine updates: Russia claims to control key eastern townPublished January 6, 2025last updated January 6, 2025
What you need to know
Russia has claimed to have taken control of the key industrial town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine.
Ukraine, however, did not confirm the Russian statement, while acknowledging that Russian troops are attacking urban areas.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said there "will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine." Macron said the Ukrainians must be "realistic" when it comes to territorial issues.
Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 6, 2024
Kherson drone attack leaves 1 dead, 9 others injured
At least one person was killed and nine more were injured as a Russian drone attacked a civilian passenger bus in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson, the city's regional governor said on Instagram.
A video from the scene shared by the Kherson governor shows the bus with shattered windows and pools of blood on its floor.
The city has seen repeated bombings since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with authorities reporting casualties from such strikes on an almost daily basis.
Russia says it does not deliberately target civilians but thousands have been killed and injured since the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Macron: Ukraine should be 'realistic' on territorial concerns
French President Emmanuel Macron said Ukraine must be "realistic" on territorial concerns in any future negotiations to end the war with Russia.
"The Ukrainians must have realistic talks on territorial issues," Macron said in a meeting with French ambassadors, adding that the solution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will not be "quick and easy."
Kyiv has long taken the public stance that it intends to regain all territory seized by Russia over the years, including the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
Conflicting reports on Russian capture of Kurakhove
Russian troops in eastern Ukraine have captured the stronghold of Kurakhove, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed.
The Ukrainian force defending the town dismissed the claim while acknowledging that Russian forces were attacking urban areas.
Russia’s claim came a day after its Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces had pressed new attacks in Russia’s Kursk border region.
Ukraine’s authorities usually comment on major battlefield defeats only days after Russia announces them.
ftm/wd (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)