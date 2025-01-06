Ukraine updates: Russia claims to control key eastern town

Russia has claimed to have taken control of the key industrial town of Kurakhove in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine, however, did not confirm the Russian statement, while acknowledging that Russian troops are attacking urban areas.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said there "will be no quick and easy solution in Ukraine." Macron said the Ukrainians must be "realistic" when it comes to territorial issues.

Here's a look at the latest regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine on January 6, 2024