Ukraine updates: Russia claims new advance in Donetsk region

Ukraine updates: Russia claims new advance in Donetsk regionPublished July 28, 2024last updated July 28, 2024
What you need to know
Russia said its forces had captured two villages in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.
The Russian Defense Ministry said troops had taken control of the neighboring villages of Prohres and Yevgenivka, a few kilometers apart.
Russia on Saturday claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the Donetsk region this month.
Meanwhile, three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia's Kursk region caught fire as a result of a drone attack launched from Ukraine, acting regional Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.
Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 28, 2024:
Putin vows 'mirror measures' in response to U.S. missiles in Germany
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday threatened to relaunch production of intermediate-range nuclear weapons if the United States deploys missiles to Germany.
"If the United States carries out such plans, we will consider ourselves liberated from the unilateral moratorium previously adopted on the deployment of medium- and short-range strike capabilities," Putin said during a naval parade in Saint Petersburg.
Putin added that "the development of a number of such systems is in the final stages".
"We will take mirror measures in deploying them, taking into account the actions of the US, its satellites in Europe and other regions of the world," he warned.
The missiles were the subject of an arms control treaty signed by the US and the Soviet Union in 1987.
But both Washington and Moscow withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, each accusing the other of violations.
Russia later said it would not restart production of such missiles as long as the United States did not deploy missiles abroad.
Earlier this month, Washington and Berlin announced that the "episodic deployments" of long-range US missiles, including Tomahawk cruise missiles, to Germany would begin in 2026.
Russia says drone attack caused fire at oil depot in Kursk region
Ukraine on Sunday said it struck an oil depot in the Kursk region of southern Russia that supplies the Kremlin's troops involved in the invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement that the attack, close to the border with Ukraine's Sumy province, prompted "powerful explosions and a fire, probably involving containers with oil products."
"The defense forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine," the statement added.
Firefighters were battling the blaze on Sunday morning after three fuel tanks went up in flames, according to acting regional Governor Alexey Smirnov. He said no one was hurt.
Russia said its air defense systems destroyed a total of seven drones launched by Ukraine overnight.
Five drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Ukraine has repeatedly targeted oil depots and other military infrastructure inside Russian territory with drones and other weapons.
Russia claims two villages in Donetsk region
Russian troops have captured the eastern Ukrainian villages of Prohres and Yevhenivka, Russia's Defense Ministry said.
The pro-government Ukrainian military channel Deep State recently said on Telegram that Prohres, in the Donetsk region, had been occupied by Russian troops.
The village had been fought over by Ukrainian and Russian troops for three months.
The Kremlin has reported dozens of conquests since the start of the year in the annexed Luhansk and Donetsk regions as well as the Kharkiv region, which is predominantly controlled by Ukraine.
Russian troops are currently pushing towards the city of Pokrovsk, northwest of the regional capital.
The Ukrainian government does not normally confirm any territorial losses.
