Ukraine updates: Russia claims new advance in Donetsk region

Russia said its forces had captured two villages in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry said troops had taken control of the neighboring villages of Prohres and Yevgenivka, a few kilometers apart.

Russia on Saturday claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the Donetsk region this month.

Meanwhile, three tanks at an oil storage depot in Russia's Kursk region caught fire as a result of a drone attack launched from Ukraine, acting regional Governor Alexei Smirnov said on Sunday.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine from July 28, 2024: