Ukraine updates: Russia claims further advances in Donetsk

12/15/2024 December 15, 2024 Russia claims capture of two more Donetsk villages

Russia's Defense Ministry said its forces have captured villages in two key front-line areas of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region as Moscow's troops continue their advance toward the logistical hub of Pokrovsk and the industrial town of Kurakhove.

In a daily briefing on Sunday, it said the villages of Vesely Gai and the village of Pushkine had been "liberated."

Russian forces have been pushing forward in the Donetsk region for months now, and their advance seems to have recently accelerated.

Ukraine's Khortytsia group of troops on Sunday spoke of "exhausting clashes" on the fringes of Kurakhove and in the town itself, as well as to the north in the hilltop town of Chasiv Yar, which has come under intense attack.

"The situation is complex and changing. Our troops are currently taking measures to improve the tactical situation," the group of troops said on Telegram.