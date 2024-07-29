Ukraine updates: Russia captures Donetsk front-line village

07/29/2024 July 29, 2024 Russia captures Donetsk villages after intense fighting

Russia said on Monday that its forces captured two front-line villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

Vovche and Prohres are located some 30 kilometers (20 miles) northwest of Avdiivka, a key town as captured by Russia in February after intense fighting.

"They pressed non-stop" to capture the villages of Vovche and Prohres, the chief sergeant of Ukraine's 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade told Radio Svaboda on Monday.

"They sent in a large number of troops, which had not previously been used."

Ukrainian authorities had already urged residents to evacuate from Vovche last month due to Russian air strikes. Only seven people were left in the village, which had a population of around 100 before the war.

Russia has been pressuring the Ukrainian defensive positions with a heavy advantage in soldiers and weaponry.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops had "improved their tactical position" after capturing Vovche.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late Sunday described the situation in the Donetsk region as "extremely challenging."

