Ukraine updates: Russia, Belarus to sign security treaty

12/06/2024 December 6, 2024 Russian oil flowing to Czech Republic again

Russian oil is once again flowing to the Czech Republic via the Druzhba pipeline, authorities said on Friday.

Deliveries via the pipeline resumed on Friday morning, Mariusz Wnuk, director of the company Orlen Unipetrol, wrote on the social media platform X.

On Wednesday, the Czech government said oil supply through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline had stopped. It did not provide any information on the possible reasons.

The Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary have been allowed temporary exemptions from the EU sanctions banning the import of Russian oil.

Last year, the Druzhba pipeline provided about 58% of the oil consumed in the Czech Republic.

The country is currently investing in the expansion of the Transalpine Oil Pipeline (TAL) — which runs from the port of Trieste in Italy to Central Europe — to end its reliance on Russian oil.