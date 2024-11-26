Ukraine updates: Russia attacks with record number of drones

Ukraine updates: Russia attacks with record number of dronesPublished November 26, 2024last updated November 26, 2024
What you need to know
The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones for one night into Tuesday, Kyiv says.
The Ukrainian air force says it shot down dozens of drones in 17 regions of the country.
Dozens more were said to have been stopped in their tracks using electronic countermeasures.
Meanwhile, ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members are meeting in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.
Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 26:
Russian spy chief says Moscow opposed to frozen conflict
President Vladimir Putin's foreign intelligence chief has said Russia is opposed to freezing the conflict in Ukraine because Moscow needs a "solid and long-term peace."
Sergei Naryshkin, the head of Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), said that Russia wanted a solution that resolves the core reasons for the crisis to allow for long-term peace. Naryshkin said Russia was open for talks.
NATO to talk on Russia's hypersonic strike on Ukraine
Ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members are meeting in Brussels to discuss Russia's firing last week of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.
Moscow conducted the strike, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said was a test of its new Oreshnik missile, on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last Thursday.
The Kremlin leader said the missile attack was a response to Ukraine firing weapons supplied by the US and UK into Russia.
Putin warned that Moscow felt now "entitled" to hit military facilities in nations that permitted Kyiv to use their weapons against Russia.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the strike on Dnipro "the latest bout of Russian madness." He appealed for updated air defense systems to meet the new threat.
Ukraine has said it hopes for "concrete and meaningful outcomes" after calling the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council.
However, NATO diplomats and officials have played down expectations for any major results from the consultations at the alliance's Brussels headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.
It is expected that NATO will merely repeat an earlier insistence that Russian deployment of the new weaponry will not "deter NATO allies from supporting Ukraine."
A NATO official said the meeting provided "an opportunity to discuss the current security situation in Ukraine and will include briefings from Ukrainian officials via video link."
Kyiv says Russia launched record number of drones
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched a record 188 drones against the country on Tuesday, amid growing international tensions over Russian missile threats.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have been escalating their drone and missile attacks, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia. The Kremlin responded to that by launching an experimental hypersonic missile last week.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.
Ukraine's air force says it shot down 76 Russian drones in 17 regions, while another 95 were either lost from their radars or downed by electronic jamming defensive systems.
The air force did not specify what happened to the remainder. It added that Moscow had also launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions," a statement said.
rc/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)