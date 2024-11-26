Ukraine updates: Russia attacks with record number of drones

Ukraine updates: Russia attacks with record number of dronesPublished November 26, 2024last updated November 26, 2024
What you need to know
The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones for one night into Tuesday, Kyiv says.
The Ukrainian air force says it shot down dozens of drones in 17 regions of the country.
Dozens more were said to have been stopped in their tracks using electronic countermeasures.
Meanwhile, ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members are meeting in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.
Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 26:
Kyiv says Russia launched record number of drones
Ukraine's air force says Russia launched a record 188 drones against the country on Tuesday, amid growing international tensions over Russian missile threats.
Both Moscow and Kyiv have been escalating their drone and missile attacks, with Ukraine recently firing US long-range missiles at Russia. The Kremlin responded to that by launching an experimental hypersonic missile last week.
"During the night attack, the enemy launched a record number of Shahed strike unmanned aerial vehicles and unidentified drones," the air force said, referring to Iranian-designed drones and putting the overall number fired at 188.
Ukraine's air force says it shot down 76 Russian drones in 17 regions, while another 95 were either lost from their radars or downed by electronic jamming defensive systems.
The air force did not specify what happened to the remainder. It added that Moscow had also launched four Iskander-M ballistic missiles.
"Unfortunately, critical infrastructure facilities were hit, private and apartment buildings were damaged in several regions," a statement said.
rc/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP, dpa)