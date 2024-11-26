Ukraine updates: Russia attacks with record number of drones

The Russian military has attacked Ukraine with a record number of drones for one night into Tuesday, Kyiv says.

The Ukrainian air force says it shot down dozens of drones in 17 regions of the country.

Dozens more were said to have been stopped in their tracks using electronic countermeasures.

Meanwhile, ambassadors from Ukraine and NATO's 32 members are meeting in Brussels over Russia's firing last week of an experimental hypersonic intermediate-range missile.

Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 26: