Ukraine updates: Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities

Ukraine updates: Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilitiesDecember 13, 2024
What you need to know
Russia launched a massive air attack on Ukraine on Friday morning that targeted the country's power grid.
According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, nearly 200 drones and 93 missiles were fired at Ukraine, including at least one North Korean missile.
He said a total of 81 missiles had been shot down and called for more Western air defenses and tougher sanctions against Moscow.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, December 13:
Russia attacks Ukrainian power grid
Russia has launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday morning, using dozens of drones and cruise missiles.
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, nearly 200 drones and 93 missiles were fired at Ukraine, including at least one North Korean missile.
"A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s," he wrote on social media, calling for more Western air defenses and harsher sanctions on Moscow.
Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also urged partners to provide more air defense systems.
"Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems," he wrote on social media.
The attack reportedly targeted several regions in the west, south and east of the country. Russian forces caused "serious damage" to equipment at thermal power plants during the morning attack on energy infrastructure, Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said.
Four people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv region, regional military governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported that a drone had hit a residential building.
According to Kyiv, Russia has carried out at least 11 major attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of this year.
To cope with the power shortage, Ukraine's power company has imposed hours-long blackouts, and on Friday it announced increased restrictions.
Russia claims major gains over past month
Russia's Defense Ministry said on Friday that its Eastern Grouping of forces has seized more than 300 square kilometers (116 square miles) in Ukraine over the past month, capturing seven settlements.
The ministry also said Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov had visited the Eastern grouping and inspected the troops.
Russian forces are closing in on Pokrovsk in Ukraine's Donetsk region, a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian military. Control of the city would allow Moscow to severely disrupt Ukrainian supply lines along the eastern front.
US announces $500 million military aid package
The United States has announced a further $500 million (€478 million) package of military aid for Ukraine late on Thursday.
The package included ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) and High-speed Anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), among other assistance, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
"The United States is providing another significant package of urgently needed weapons and equipment to our Ukrainian partners as they defend against Russia's ongoing attacks," Blinken said in a statement.
Washington said 10 days ago it was sending Ukraine $725 million worth of missiles, ammunition, anti-personnel mines and other weapons.
Just a few days ago, the US announced a package worth around $988 million.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that President Joe Biden had "made clear, we're going to continue to provide additional packages right up to the end of this administration."
dh/zc (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)