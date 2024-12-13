Ukraine updates: Russia attacks Ukrainian energy facilities

12/13/2024 December 13, 2024 Russia attacks Ukrainian power grid

Russia has launched a large-scale air attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday morning, using dozens of drones and cruise missiles.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, citing preliminary reports, nearly 200 drones and 93 missiles were fired at Ukraine, including at least one North Korean missile.

"A total of 81 missiles were shot down, 11 of which were cruise missiles intercepted by our F-16s," he wrote on social media, calling for more Western air defenses and harsher sanctions on Moscow.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also urged partners to provide more air defense systems.

"Russia aims to deprive us of energy. Instead, we must deprive it of the means of terror. I reiterate my call for the urgent delivery of 20 NASAMS, HAWK, or IRIS-T air defense systems," he wrote on social media.

The attack reportedly targeted several regions in the west, south and east of the country. Russian forces caused "serious damage" to equipment at thermal power plants during the morning attack on energy infrastructure, Ukraine's largest private energy company, DTEK, said.

Four people were injured in the northeastern Kharkiv region, regional military governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Telegram. The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported that a drone had hit a residential building.

According to Kyiv, Russia has carried out at least 11 major attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the beginning of this year.

To cope with the power shortage, Ukraine's power company has imposed hours-long blackouts, and on Friday it announced increased restrictions.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said it had launched a massive strike on Ukraine's energy network as a response to Kyiv firing US-supplied ATACMS at an airfield in southern Russia this week.