Ukraine updates: Russia attacks energy infrastructure

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024 Ukraine reports 'massive attack' against energy infrastructure

Explosions rang through the Ukrainian cities of Odessa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lutsk on Thursday amid reports of a major Russian cruise missile attack, Ukrainian media said.

Ukraine's energy minister said that the strikes targeted critical infrastructure.

"Once again, the energy sector is under massive enemy attack," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook.

"Attacks on energy facilities are taking place across Ukraine."

The minister added that the national power grid's operator had "urgently introduced emergency power cuts."

The Ukrainian military reported that there were inbound missiles targeting several regions.

"Air raid alert has been declared all over the territory of Ukraine due to a missile threat," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.

Other messages from the air force added that the missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odesa and eight other regions.

"Kharkiv, go to the shelters!" the air force said in a separate message on Telegram.