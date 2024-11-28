Ukraine updates: Russia attacks energy infrastructure

Ukraine updates: Russia attacks energy infrastructureNovember 28, 2024
Explosions have been heard in many of Ukraine’s cities as the country’s military reported incoming Russian missiles. An air raid alert is in place across Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Germany's spy chief said that Russia is banking on the collapse of NATO.
Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 28:
Ukraine reports 'massive attack' against energy infrastructure
Explosions rang through the Ukrainian cities of Odessa, Kropyvnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lutsk on Thursday amid reports of a major Russian cruise missile attack, Ukrainian media said.
Ukraine's energy minister said that the strikes targeted critical infrastructure.
"Once again, the energy sector is under massive enemy attack," Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko said on Facebook.
"Attacks on energy facilities are taking place across Ukraine."
The minister added that the national power grid's operator had "urgently introduced emergency power cuts."
The Ukrainian military reported that there were inbound missiles targeting several regions.
"Air raid alert has been declared all over the territory of Ukraine due to a missile threat," the Ukrainian air force said on Telegram.
Other messages from the air force added that the missiles were detected headed for Kharkiv, Odesa and eight other regions.
"Kharkiv, go to the shelters!" the air force said in a separate message on Telegram.
Putin is banking on the failure of NATO, says German spy chief
The head of Germany's foreign intelligence service BND has warned about increasing Russian hybrid attacks on Germany and the NATO defense alliance, with the underlying aim to test the alliance in hopes that it would collapse.
Bruno Kahl said BND believes that high-ranking officials in Russia's Defense Ministry seem to have doubts about whether NATO's mutual defense commitments and the United States' extended deterrence in Europe would hold in a serious situation.
"Currently, there is no evidence of concrete war intentions by Russia. But if such views gain ground in the government headquarters in Moscow, the risk of a military confrontation also grows in the coming years," he said at an event held by the German Society for Foreign Policy late on Wednesday.
Kahl said he did not believe Moscow would engage in such a confrontation to gain territory, but rather to stamp out NATO.
"Certainly not expansive territorial acquisition would be the focus," he said, but Russian President Vladimir Putin's aim is for NATO to fail as a defense alliance, the spy chief stressed.
