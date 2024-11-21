Russia accused of firing intercontinental missile at Ukraine

Russia accused of firing intercontinental missile at UkrainePublished November 21, 2024last updated November 21, 2024
What you need to know
Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine from its southern Astrakhan region on Thursday morning, Kyiv's air force said.
It is the first time Russia has used such a powerful, long-range missile during its ongoing invasion of its neighbor, and comes after Ukraine reportedly struck targets within Russia with US and British missiles this week.
The Ukrainian military has not yet said what the missile targeted and whether it caused any damage.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his fellow Ukrainians not to spread panic amid the threat of a major Russian air attack in response to Ukraine's actions, which came after Kyiv received permission to use the Western weapons from Washington and London.
Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 21:
Caller tells Russian spokeswoman not to comment on missile strike
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was told — in a phone call during a live press briefing — not to comment on reports of a ballistic missile strike on Ukraine on Thursday.
The AFP news agency reported that an unknown male voice told Zakharova, "On the 'Yuzhmash' ballistic missile strike that the Westerners have started talking about, we are not commenting at all."
Ukrainian officials on Thursday said Russia fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukrainian territory. Moscow has not commented on the accusation, which would represent a major escalation in the type of weapons it uses in its invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the possible ICBM attack, saying questions about it should be instead directed to the Russian Defense Ministry.
Russia claims it shot down Storm Shadow cruise missiles
The Russian Defense Ministry has said its forces intercepted two British-made Storm Shadow missiles but did not specify if the missiles were shot down over Ukrainian or Russian territory.
"The air defence forces shot down two British-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, six US-made HIMARS reactive missiles and 67 drones," the Russian military said in a statement.
Ukraine on Wednesday received authorization from the UK to fire the Storm Shadows at targets in Russia, according to media reports. The United States this week also permitted Ukraine's military to fire longer-range, US-made ATACMS at Russia.
Russia warns of increased 'nuclear danger' after US base opened in Poland
Russia's Foreign Ministry has said a newly opened US ballistic missile base in Poland is a "frankly provocative step" that will cause the overall level of nuclear danger to rise and that it has long been a "priority target" for Moscow.
"This is another frankly provocative step in a series of deeply destabilizing actions by the Americans and their allies in the North Atlantic Alliance in the strategic sphere," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, in comments carried by Reuters news agency.
"This leads to undermining strategic stability, increasing strategic risks and, as a result, to an increase in the overall level of nuclear danger," she said.
Zakharova said the base "has long been added to the list of priority targets for potential destruction, which, if necessary, can be executed with a wide range of advanced weapons."
Poland responded to the Russian statements by saying there were no nuclear weapons at the base and that it was a defensive position.
"Such threats will certainly serve as an argument to strengthen Poland's and NATO's air defenses, and should also be considered by the United States," according to Polish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pawel Wronski.
The air defense base in the town of Redzikowo, located just under 100 miles (161 km) from Russia's exclave of Kaliningrad, is the first permanent US military base in the country and was built after a long planning process in Washington.
It forms part of a broader NATO missile shield, dubbed "Aegis Ashore," which includes sites in Spain, Turkey and Romania.
Russia launches long-range missile at Ukraine
Russia has used an intercontinental ballistic missile to attack Ukraine for the first time during its ongoing invasion of its neighbor, Ukraine's military has said.
The missile was launched from Russia's southern Astrakhan region during a morning attack, the Ukrainian air force said.
The strike on a target that has not yet been revealed comes after Ukraine used US and British missiles to strike inside Russia this week after receiving permission to do so from Washington and London.
Moscow has warned for months that it would see such attacks as a major escalation.
Merkel recalls slowing Ukraine's NATO membership bid in new memoir
An excerpt from German former-Chancellor Angela Merkel's memoir showed how she worked to slow Ukraine's NATO bid in 2008.
A passage from her upcoming book Freedom. Memories 1954 - 2021 has been published in Germany's Die Zeit newspaper. It describes a 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest, where Ukraine and Georgia's bids to join the alliance were on the agenda.
In the book, she describes her concerns over Kyiv's relationship with Russia, although then-Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko had sought closer ties to Europe. She also claims that at the time, only a minority of Ukrainians supported NATO membership, stressing the need for new NATO states to add to the overall security for all members.
Merkel has faced criticism from Ukrainians for being too hands-off in her approach to their country. She writes, however, that allowing Ukraine's membership bid to stand was a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Zelenskyy urges Ukrainians to not panic
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians not to spread panic amid heightened tensions in the country.
The appeal came after several countries closed their embassies in Kyiv for a day due to fears about a possible Russian air attack.
"The information frenzy that took place today, some panicked messages were passed around, all of this only helps Russia," Zelenskyy said in his evening video message on the 1,001st day of the war.
He went on to call Russia as "insane" a neighbor as it was at the beginning of the war.
"Please take care of yourselves, support our army and be especially careful that no one manipulates your emotions for their own advantage," Zelenskyy added.
Many Ukrainians are concerned that Russia could escalate the war after Ukraine reportedly used longer-range Western missiles to strike inside Russian territory.
Zelenskyy assured citizens that the government continues to strengthen its defense, a day after the US announced a $275 million (€260 million) package which includes drones and antipersonnel mines.
mk/sms (AP, AFP, DPA, Reuters)