Ukraine updates: Putin vows to 'never back down'

Russia would "never back down," President Vladimir Putin said in his New Year's Eve address on Sunday.

In his speech, Putin praised Russian troops "on the battlefield" without specifically mentioning Ukraine.

"We have repeatedly proved that we are able to solve the most difficult tasks and will never retreat, because there is no force that can separate us," Putin said.

He went on to say that 2024 would be a "year of the family."

Meanwhile, Russia accused Ukraine at the UN Security Council of carrying out a "terrorist attack" on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod in which at least 21 people were killed. Saturday's meeting in New York came a day after at least 40 people were killed in what Ukraine said was Russia's biggest missile bombardment of the war so far.

A news crew from German public broadcaster ZDF was caught up in a Russian missile strike at a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv. One person was seriously injured.

