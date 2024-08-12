Ukraine updates: Putin vows to 'drive enemy' out of Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given some of his most detailed remarks to date on a surprise Ukrainian military offensive in Russia's Kursk border region that was launched last Tuesday.

He accused Ukraine of attempting to "sow discord" among the Russian public, while attempting to gain leverage for possible cease-fire negotiations in the future.

The acting Kursk governor, Alexei Smirnov, said some 121,000 people have fled the Kursk region since the start of the fighting, and Ukrainian forces control 28 towns and villages, with its forces having penetrated 12 kilometers (7 miles) into the region.

Meanwhile, after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation, both sides have pointed the finger at each other.

Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 12: