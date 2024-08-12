Ukraine updates: Putin vows to 'dislodge enemy' from Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given one of his first public statements on a Ukrainian military operation in the border region of Kursk.

He accused Ukraine of attempting to "sow discord." Kursk governor Some 121,000 people have fled the Kursk region since the start of the fighting, and Ukrainian forces control 28 towns and villages, with its forces having penetrated 12 kilometers (7 miles) into the region.

Meanwhile, after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation, both sides have pointed the finger at each other.

Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said the fire had been extinguished.

Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 12: