Ukraine updates: Putin vows to 'dislodge enemy' from Kursk

Ukraine updates: Putin vows to 'dislodge enemy' from KurskPublished August 12, 2024last updated August 12, 2024
What you need to know
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given one of his first public statements on a Ukrainian military operation in the border region of Kursk.
He accused Ukraine of attempting to "sow discord." Kursk governor Some 121,000 people have fled the Kursk region since the start of the fighting, and Ukrainian forces control 28 towns and villages, with its forces having penetrated 12 kilometers (7 miles) into the region.
Meanwhile, after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, under Russian occupation, both sides have pointed the finger at each other.
Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said the fire had been extinguished.
Here are the latest headlines from Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, August 12:
Putin says Russia will 'dislodge' Ukraine from Kursk border region
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting of defense and security officials broadcast on state television Monday that Ukraine's recent incursions into the region of Kursk was an attempt to "destabilize the situation in the border zone."
Putin added that Ukraine would receive a "worthy response," and vowed to "dislodge" Ukrainian forces from Russian territory, insisting that Russian forces would prevail.
Russian forces are still scrambling to fight back the surprise Ukrainian incursion into the Kursk region after almost a week of fighting. More than 100,000 civilians have fled or been evacuated.
Putin also characterized the Ukrainian operation as an attempt to create public unrest and instability within Russia.
He claimed that rather than marking a military defeat, Kyiv's offense had actually had the opposite effect by driving new recruitment into the Russian military.
Putin added that the fighting in Kursk was little more than Ukraine attempting to get leverage for future peace negotiations and that Russia's ongoing campaign in Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas was unaffected.
Kursk governor: Ukraine controls 28 towns and villages
Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov has said that Ukrainian forces have taken control of 28 settlements and advanced 12 kilometers (7.4 miles) into Russian territory.
Ukraine first pushed into the border area on August 6 has since made gains that have surprised Moscow and the Russian military, assisted by Western powers dropping restrictions on using their military equipment inside Russian territory.
Smirnov said that "as of today 121,000 people have left and been evacuated," from the front lines, while 59,000 more need to leave.
The governor said that 12 Russian civilians have died as a result of the Ukrainian operation and that 121 have been wounded, including 10 children.
The governor of Belgorod, next to Kursk, has also ordered evacuations.
Berlin was not informed of Kursk operation, spokesperson says
The German government appeared to be unaware of the details of Ukraine's recent incursion into the Russian region of Kursk, according to comments from a government spokesperson.
"There is contradictory and sometimes intentionally falsified information about the operation that was prepared apparently in great secrecy," Wolfgang Büchner said from Berlin.
"So far it looks like a spatially limited deployment."
The government spokesperson said that the military situation was still in flux "so it would be unclever now to comment publicly on this basis."
He also refused to comment on the reports that German weapons had been used in the recent operation inside of Russia.
Ukrainian deputy energy minister arrested on corruption charges
The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine said law enforcement officers had detained one of the four deputy energy ministers following an investigation into corruption.
The minister, along with several others, was suspected of having organized a plan to smuggle out mining equipment from a state-owned company located in a combat zone in Donetsk.
The group had demanded a bribe of $500,000 (€458,000) to allow the removal of the equipment to go ahead, according to the prosecutors.
They were detained while allegedly receiving a tranche of $100,000.
Rheinmetall to provide tanks for Czech-Ukrainian arms deal
The German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall announced on Monday that it would be providing the Czech Republic with new tanks as part of a deal that will see Prague deliver equipment to Ukrainian forces.
The Czech army will receive 14 Leopard 2A4 main battle tanks and one armored recovery vehicle from the German company. In turn, it will send unspecified military equipment to Ukraine to support its defense against the Russian invasion.
Rheinmetall said the first tank would arrive in the Czech Republic at the end of 2024 with the rest coming in April 2025. The deal, which was signed by German and Czech representatives at the end of July, had a value in the low hundreds of millions of euros, the company said.
Rheinmetall was involved in a similar deal with the Czech Republic in October 2022.
Various former members of the Eastern Bloc that are now part of NATO have delivered old Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine as they require no extra training. In exchange, they have received some of the most cutting-edge military equipment available in Western Europe.
Russia issues evacuation orders in Belgorod
Russian authorities have ordered fresh evacuations in the region of Belgorod, bordering Ukraine.
The decision follows "activity" by Ukrainian forces in the area, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Gladkov said evacuations had begun from the Krasnaya Yaruga district due to "enemy activity on the border" that was a "threat."
"I am sure that our servicemen will do everything to cope with the threat that has arisen," he added. "We are starting to move people who live in the Krasnaya Yaruga district to safer places."
Ukrainian soldiers crossed into Russia's Kursk region last week, apparently catching Russian forces off guard. Moscow has responded by sending more troops and equipment and imposing strict security measures in the border regions of Kursk, Belgorod and Bryansk.
Moscow and Kyiv trade blame over Zaporizhzhia fire
Russia and Ukraine were holding each other responsible for the fire that broke out at Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Sunday.
Moscow, whose forces are occupying the Zaporizhzhia plant, said that a drone attack had hit one of the cooling towers, Russian state news agency RIA reported without providing evidence.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Kyiv had intentionally targeted the site in an attempt to sow "nuclear terror." The incident comes days after Ukrainian forces led an incursion into Russia's Kursk region, with troops advancing towards one of its largest nuclear plants.
However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the Russians were to blame, without providing further details, nor evidence. Ukraine's Energoatom said Russian "negligence" or arson may have been responsible.
"Currently, the radiation indicators are normal. But as long as Russian terrorists retain control over the nuclear plant, the situation is not and cannot be normal," he said.
The fire broke out around 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on Sunday. Russia's nuclear energy company Rosatom said it had been extinguished by midnight.
Energoatom said a cooling plant and other equipment had been damaged, but the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no impact on nuclear safety at the site.
Nevertheless, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi demanded "immediate access" to the site to assess the situation and condemned "these reckless attacks [which] endanger nuclear safety at the plant and increase the risk of a nuclear accident."
"They must stop now," he added.
ab/nm (Reuters, AFP, dpa, AP)