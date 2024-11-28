Ukraine updates: Putin threatens Kyiv with new missile

Russia unleashed its second big attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month on Thursday, triggering deep power cuts across the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the airstrikes on Ukraine was Moscow's "response" to Kyiv's attacks with US-made ATACMS missiles.

Putin also threatened to use Russia's new intermediate-range "Oreshnik" missile at the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Meanwhile, Germany's spy chief said that Russia is banking on the collapse of NATO.

Here's a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 28: