Ukraine updates: Putin threatens Kyiv with new missile

11/28/2024 November 28, 2024 Putin warns of 'Oreshnik' missile strikes on Kyiv

Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to use Russia's new intermediate-range "Oreshnik" missile against the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

"We do not rule out the use of Oreshnik against the military, military-industrial facilities or decision-making centers, including in Kyiv," Putin said at a press conference in the Kazakh capital Astana.

Kyiv has strong air defenses. However, Putin claims that the Oreshnik, which Russia used for the first time on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro last week, cannot be intercepted. Western experts have expressed skepticism about this claim.

Russia has not yet targeted Ukrainian government ministries, parliament, or the president's office during the war.

Putin also said Russia would use all weapons at its disposal against Ukraine if Kyiv were to acquire nuclear arms.

The New York Times reported last week that unnamed Western officials suggested US President Joe Biden could provide Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

"If the country which we are essentially at war with now becomes a nuclear power, what do we do? In this case, we will use all, I want to emphasize this, precisely all means of destruction available to Russia. Everything: we will not allow it," Putin said.