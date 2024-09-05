Ukraine updates: Putin says Russia ready for talks with Kyiv

09/05/2024 September 5, 2024 IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear cooling tower must be demolished

Following a visit to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that one of the plant's cooling towers requires demolition.

Zaporizhzhia, Europe's largest atomic energy plant, has seen heavy fighting on and off since the beginning of Russia's invasion, prompting fears of a nuclear disaster.

The cooling tower in question was recently damanged in a fire. Ukraine has blamed Russia for the fire, while Moscow insisted it was due to a Ukrainian drone attack.

"This big structure is not usable in the future, so it will probably be demolished at some point," IAEA director Rafael Grossi said during a visit to the nuclear power plant.