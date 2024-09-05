Ukraine updates: Putin says Russia ready for talks with Kyiv

09/05/2024 September 5, 2024 Ukrainian Parliament accepts foreign minister's resignation

Ukraine's Parliament has accepted the resigation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

Kuleba has become a familiar figure since the outbreak of the war, pressing Ukraine's cause abroad amid bids for aid from Western powers. His resignation is the latest in a major government reshuffle President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said is necessary for the country's military goals this fall.

Kuleba gave no reason for his stepping down in his letter of resignation.

Zelenskyy proposed Kuleba's first deputy, Andrii Sybiha, as the new foreign minister pending parliamentary approval.

In one of his final posts as Foreign Minister, Kuleba thanked his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock for her "significant effort" and "courage" in support of Ukraine: