Ukraine updates: Putin says 'medium-range' missile tested

President Vladimir Putin said on Russian television that a new intermediate-range missile had been fired at Ukraine, hours after claims from Kyiv of the first known use of an even longer-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The Ukrainian military had not yet said what the missile targeted and whether it caused any damage. Putin claimed it targeted a military facility.

Putin told Russian viewers that the move was a response to the US and UK granting Ukraine permission to strike targets further inside Russia in a limited capacity with their weaponry. He said Russia would have the "right" to strike countries whose weapons were used by Ukraine to strike Russia.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged his fellow Ukrainians not to spread panic amid the threat of a major Russian air attack in response to Ukraine's actions, which came after Kyiv received permission to use the Western weapons from Washington and London.

Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday, November 21: