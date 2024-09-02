Ukraine updates: Putin says Kursk attack won't deter Russia

09/02/2024 September 2, 2024 Russian President Putin arrives in ICC member Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Mongolia for a state visit on Monday.

The country is a member of the International Criminal Court(ICC), which last year issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president for allegedly allowing the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children since the Russian invasion in 2022.

Ukraine has urged Mongolia to arrest Putin, based on the ICC warrant.

Putin's plane landed in the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar, Russian state television showed. He is due to hold talks with Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Tuesday.

Mongolia is on the route of a planned gas pipeline, which would connect Russia and China.

In March 2023, the ICC said it had "reasonable grounds to believe" that Putin "bears responsibility for the war crime of unlawful deportation" to Russia of Ukrainian children living in areas of the country that Russian forces took control of.

The trip to Mongolia is Putin's first visit to an ICC member since the arrest warrant was issued.