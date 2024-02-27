Ukraine updates: Putin marks Crimea takeover anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to boost the striking power of Russia's Special Operations Forces as he marked the 10th anniversary of the seizure of government buildings in Crimea.

His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, deplored the 2014 Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow later illegally annexed, saying the current war "all began in Crimea."

Meanwhile, a Ukraine government official says his country has now caught up with Russia regarding both the number and quality of combat drones it produces.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, February 27.