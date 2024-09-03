Ukraine updates: Putin defies ICC arrest warrant in Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This visit is important because Mongolia is a member of the ICC and is technically obligated to arrest him.

He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh despite Ukraine's request that Mongolia hand Putin over to the court in The Hague.

Meanwhile, the UN atomic watchdog chief said he was on his way to Zaporizhzhia power plant. Rafael Mariano Grossi said his visit to the Russian-controlled plant was to 'help prevent a nuclear accident'

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, September 3: