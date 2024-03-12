Ukraine updates: Pro-Kyiv volunteers attack western Russia

Anti-Kremlin Russian armed groups say they have launched an attack on a village in western Russia, along the border with Ukraine.

The Kursk region's governor confirmed fighting took place, saying that the pro-Kyiv volunteers made no breakthrough. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow's forces managed to repel the attack.

Schools in Kursk have also been closed following the incursion into the region.

Meanwhile, a fuel depot in the western Russian city of Oryol was hit by a drone strike, causing a fire, the regional governor said early Tuesday. It was one of several Ukrainian attacks overnight.

Ukrainian drones also attacked the Russian regions of Belgorod, Kursk, Tula and Moscow, local officials said.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine for Tuesday, March 12: