Ukraine updates: Power temporarily cut at Zaporizhzhia plant

Ukraine said a nuclear "catastrophe" was averted after two power lines connecting the Zaporizhzhia power plant to the grid were cut overnight.

Although the plant is no longer generating energy, one of its reactors still requires electricity because it has not been completely switched off.

The power plant was able to run off generators for several hours until one of the power lines was restored on Saturday.

In Russia, authorities are reportedly paying off the wives of soldiers to quash dissent about their deployment in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Germany's army has finished training its second group of Ukrainian soldiers to use the US-made Patriot air defense system.