Ukraine updates: Putin defies ICC arrest warrant in Mongolia

Two Russian ballistic missiles struck an educational facility and a nearby hospital in Ukraine’s Poltava region, killing at least 41 and wounding 180, President Zelenskyy reported.

This is one of the deadliest attacks since the war began in February 2022.

Meanwhile Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This visit is important because Mongolia is a member of the ICC and is technically obligated to arrest him.

He met Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh despite Ukraine's request that Mongolia hand Putin over to the court in The Hague.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, September 3: