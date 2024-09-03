Ukraine updates: Poltava strikes kill dozens, Zelenskyy says

Two Russian ballistic missiles have struck an educational facility and a nearby hospital in the city of Poltava, killing at least 41 and wounding 180, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has reported.

This is one of the deadliest attacks since the war began in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

This visit is important because Mongolia is a member of the ICC and is technically obliged to arrest him.

Putin met with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa despite Ukraine's request that Mongolia hand Putin over to the court in The Hague.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, September 3: