Ukraine updates: Poltava strikes kill dozens, Zelenskyy says

Published September 3, 2024last updated September 3, 2024

Ukraine's president has said two Russian ballistic missiles have hit an educational institution and hospitals in central Ukraine. Meanwhile, Putin is in Mongolia despite an ICC warrant for his arrest. DW has more.

A screen shot of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on September 3
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared news of the missile attack in a video address Image: president.gov.ua/en
What you need to know

Two Russian ballistic missiles have struck an educational facility and a nearby hospital in the city of Poltava, killing at least 41 and wounding 180, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy has reported.

This is one of the deadliest attacks since the war began in February 2022.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Mongolia despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). 

This visit is important because Mongolia is a member of the ICC and is technically obliged to arrest him.

Putin met with Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa despite Ukraine's request that Mongolia hand Putin over to the court in The Hague.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine from Tuesday, September 3:

September 3, 2024

Zelenskyy: 41 dead in attack on hospital, educational facility

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel that at least 41 people had died and 180 were injured following a strike in the central Poltava region.

He reported that one Russian ballistic missile hit a hospital and the other an educational facility.

"One of the buildings of the [Poltava Military] Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved," Zelenskyy said.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said at least 25 people had been rescued from the rubble.

September 3, 2024

Romania to donate Patriot missile system to Ukraine

Romania's lower house of parliament has approved a draft law that would see one of its two operational Patriot missile defense systems donated to Kyiv.

The bill is expected to be approved by the Romanian Senate and then will be signed into law by President Klaus Iohannis.

Romania shares a 650-km (400 mile) border with Ukraine, and debris from destroyed Russian drones has increasingly been found within its territory.

The missile defense system is one of five that NATO has pledged to give Ukraine.

Pentagon to 'rush' Patriot missiles to Ukraine

September 3, 2024

Russia convicts scientist of treason

Physicist Alexander Shiplyuk, 57, is the latest scientist in Russian to be handed a hefty prison sentence following a treason conviction. The director of a top Siberian science institute and an expert in hypersonic missiles, Shiplyuk has been given a 15-year prison sentence.

Two of his colleagues, Anatoly Maslov and Valery Zvegintsev, have also been detained on similar charges. Maslov, 78, was given a 14-year sentence in May.

Lawyers for the latter two scientists said that the men did not even work on weapons development, and that they were being targeted for simply collaborating with foreign scientists on projects.

September 3, 2024

Putin invites Mongolia to upcoming BRICS summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh to the next BRICS summit in October.

BRICS is a group of major emerging economies that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. They are due to meet in the Russian city of Kazan.

Putin said he was eager to discuss economic cooperation with Mongolia at the meeting.

Some BRICS members have publicly called for an end to the war in Ukraine, but have done litte behind the scenes to push Putin to agree to a truce. Countries like India and Brazil have employed a loose bilateralism between Russia and the West.

September 3, 2024

Three die in Russian barrage

Russia continued its stepped-up shelling campaign overnight, claiming two lives in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and another in the central city of Dnipro. One of those killed in Zaporizhzhia was an eight-year-old boy.

There were 313 attacks in Zaporizhzhia area in the past 24 hours, army officials there said. 

The military said it was about to shoot down 27 of 35 armed drones that Russia launched across Ukraine overnight.

September 3, 2024

Russian President Vladimir Putin set to meet Mongolian president

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with Mongolian President Uchnaagiin Chürelsüch on Tuesday, according to the Kremlin.

Putin traveled to the country at the Mongolian leader's invitation to strengthen cooperation between the two nations, according to a Kremlin statement.

Putin landed in the country on Monday evening. This is Putin's first visit to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader in 2023.

Situated between Russia and China, Mongolia has close cultural links to Moscow and important trade links with China.

It has not condemned Russia's war in Ukraine and has abstained during votes on the conflict at the UN. 

September 3, 2024

UN nuclear watchdog chief set to visit Zaporizhzhia plant and meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the director of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was on his way to the plant to continue assistance to avoid any nuclear accident.

Grossi will then travel to the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said.

Grossi is visiting the nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia last month blamed each other after a fire broke out at the plant.

There was no reported harm to nuclear safety at the time, according to the IAEA.

Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has been under Russian control since 2022.

Concern over safety of nuclear plants in Ukraine and Russia

The plant has not produced any power for the last two years and all six of its reactors are in cold shutdown.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said he did not see a safe way to regain control of the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

"It is safer for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia plant, but so far, from the point of view of the battlefield, I do not see such possibilities, and those that probably exist, they are dangerous," he said. 

mk/rm (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)

