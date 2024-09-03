Ukraine updates: Poltava missile strike kills dozens

Skip next section UN nuclear watchdog chief set to visit Zaporizhzhia plant and meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

09/03/2024 September 3, 2024 UN nuclear watchdog chief set to visit Zaporizhzhia plant and meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with the director of the UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday.

Rafael Mariano Grossi posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, that he was on his way to the plant to continue assistance to avoid any nuclear accident.

Grossi will then travel to the Ukrainian capital city Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian leader said.

Grossi is visiting the nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia last month blamed each other after a fire broke out at the plant.

There was no reported harm to nuclear safety at the time, according to the IAEA.

Zaporizhzhia is Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and has been under Russian control since 2022.

The plant has not produced any power for the last two years and all six of its reactors are in cold shutdown.

In a social media post, Zelenskyy said he did not see a safe way to regain control of the nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

"It is safer for Ukraine to control the Zaporizhzhia plant, but so far, from the point of view of the battlefield, I do not see such possibilities, and those that probably exist, they are dangerous," he said.

