Ukraine updates: Poland's Tusk visits Kyiv, pledges support

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk arrived in Kyiv on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on how to continue Polish support for Ukraine's fight against Russia's ongoing invasion.

"For me, it is very important to build the feeling that Poland is the most reliable, most stable ally of Ukraine in this deadly clash with evil," Tusk said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations is asking Russia on Monday to explain the fate of thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since the invasion began.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, January 22: