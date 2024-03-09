Ukraine updates: Poland won't rule out NATO force in Ukraine

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski responded positively to French President Emmanuel Macron's recent comments about the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine.

"The presence of NATO forces in Ukraine is not unthinkable," Sikorski wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

On the contrary, British Foreign Minister David Cameron has stated that he opposes the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine, even for training purposes.

Members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will meet again on March 19 at Ramstein Air Base in Germany to discuss support for Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials said a child was injured when Russian forces bombed the southern city of Kherson overnight.

Russian shelling also reportedly killed a 16-year-old boy in the central Dnipropetrovsk region when his village on the Dnipro River was targeted by Russian artillery.

Meanwhile, Russia has reported the massive attack by Ukrainian drones, claiming to have shot down 47 of them.

