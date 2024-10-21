Ukraine updates: Pentagon head in Kyiv ahead of US election

Skip next section Putin, UN chief Guterres to meet on sidelines of BRICS summit in Russia

The Kremlin on Monday announced that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will make his first trip to Russia since April 2022 — shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Guterres will meet Putin on the sidelines of the upcoming BRICS summit in which Russia and its allies will present themselves as a unified front in the face of Western attempts to isolate Moscow for its aggression.

Without providing further details, the Kremlin said the two men will hold bilateral talks on October 24.

Guterres has been a vocal critic of Russia's war, saying its attempted land grab sets "a dangerous precedent," for the world and calling for a "just peace" to end the conflict.

There are no indications that Putin will be swayed from his current course by the international diplomat as he continues to call for Ukraine to cede territory to Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has flatly rejected Putin's proposal.