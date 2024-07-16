Ukraine updates: Orban says Trump would be 'peace broker'

07/16/2024 July 16, 2024 Moscow responds to Zelenskyy's 'peace summit' invitation

The Kremlin has responded cautiously to an apparent invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for Russia to attend a future "peace summit," saying that Moscow first needs to "understand what he means."

After Russia was excluded from a high-level international gathering convened by Kyiv in Switzerland last month, Zelenskyy said on Monday that "representatives of Russia should be at the second summit."

In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Zvezda television channel on Tuesday: "The first peace summit was not a peace summit at all. So perhaps it is necessary to first understand what he means."

The United States said it welcomed Ukraine's decision to invite Russian representatives but expressed doubt over Moscow's willingness to talk.

"We've always supported diplomacy when Ukraine is ready, but it has never been clear that the Kremlin is ready for actual diplomacy," said US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

While Kyiv is demanding that Russian forces retreat entirely beyond Ukraine's internationally recognized borders, Moscow is intent on keeping territory it has conquered since February 2022 — some 20% of the country.

On Tuesday, the chief of Russia's general staff, General Valery Gerasimov, visited the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine and praised troops for capturing the village of Urozhaine, close to the state border with Zaporizhzhia.