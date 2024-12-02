Ukraine updates: Olaf Scholz makes surprise visit to Kyiv

12/03/2024 December 3, 2024 US announces $725 million in military aid, including mines

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a package of missiles, ammunition, anti-personnel mines and other weapons worth $725 million (roughly €690 million) for Ukraine on Monday.

This comes as the outgoing Biden administration looks to ramp up deliveries before the handover to President-elect Donald Trump in January, amid questions on how that might impact Washington's stance on the conflict.

Blinken said in a statement that the package would include stinger missiles, ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (or HIMARS), drones and land mines, among other items.

"The United States and 50 other nations stand united to ensure Ukraine has the capabilities it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression," Blinken said.

Russia has been making gains in Ukraine's east in recent months and Russian airstrikes threaten the energy grid as winter sets in.

It's the first time in decades the US has exported anti-personnel landmines, with their use contentious because of the potential to harm civilians and for long-term contamination of areas.

Ukraine argues it's facing anti-personnel landmines in the field in areas like Donetsk already Image: Thomas Peter/REUTERS

Neither Russia or the US are parties to the 1997 Ottawa Treaty banning their use, however, while Ukraine started requesting them soon after Russia's invasion.