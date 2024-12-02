Ukraine updates: Olaf Scholz makes surprise visit to Kyiv

12/02/2024 December 2, 2024 Baerbock: Chinese drones and North Korean troops attacking peace in Europe

Russia is bringing Asia into the war in Ukraine with the use of Chinese-made drones and deployment of North Korean troops on Russian territory, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday.

Baerbock, who is in Beijing, stressed the responsibility of permanent members of the UN Security Council, which includes China, not to add fuel to conflicts.

"Drones from Chinese factories and North Korean troops attacking peace in the center of Europe violate our core European security interests," Baerbock said after meeting with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Baerbock told Wang that "increasing Chinese support for Russia's war against Ukraine has an impact on our relations," according to a readout from Germany's foreign ministry.

"Core German and European security interests are affected," she said.

Beijing says it is neutral over the war in Ukraine and it will not send lethal assistance to either side, unlike the United States and other Western nations.