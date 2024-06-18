Ukraine updates: Oil depots ablaze in Russia's Rostov region

Officials say that several oil storage tanks near Azov in Russia's southern Rostov region bordering Ukraine have been set ablaze in an overnight drone attack but said there were no casualties reported so far.

The attack has not yet been claimed by Ukraine, but Ukrainian forces have previously carried out several such attacks on Russian energy facilities.

As Russia pushes on with its full-scale invasion of its neighbor, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit ally North Korea.

In comments made in an op-ed published ahead of the trip in North Korean state media, Putin thanked the communist dictatorship for "supporting the special military operations of Russia being conducted in Ukraine," using the term employed by the Kremlin to describe its unprovoked assault.

Here are the latest developments from Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, June 18: