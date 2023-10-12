Ukraine updates: Russians repelled in Avdiivka

Ukraine says it has held off a Russian attack on the frontline town of Avdiivka in the eastern Donbas region.

Kyiv's claim appears to contradict Moscow, which says its forces have improved its position near the town.

Military analysts say Russia appeared to have suffered significant losses of equipment in the area.

In other news, Romanian authorities say they found a crater from a suspected drone being used to attack a nearby Ukrainian Danube port.

Here are the headlines concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday October 12: