Ukraine updates: N Koreans 'likely' died fighting for Russia

1,000 residents told to evacuate Crimean town near oil depot fire

10/08/2024 October 8, 2024 1,000 residents told to evacuate Crimean town near oil depot fire

The town of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea has ordered over 1,000 residents to evacuate following a large fire at an oil terminal.

Ukrainian forces had claimed a strike on the depot a day earlier. Kyiv has ramped up attacks on the Russian energy sector in recent months, saying it plays a large part in funding the invasion.

"To ensure the safety of people living near the scene of the emergency situation, 1,047 people have been temporarily evacuated to shelters," Feodosia's Moscow-appointed mayor, Igor Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram.

Although the Kremlin has not confirmed the Ukrainian attack, Russia's consumer safety watchdog said on Monday that a fire broke out at Sea Oil Terminal in Feodosia.

According to the depot's website, it "stores fuel in case of emergency situations and ensures Crimea's energy security."

Russian news agency RIA Novosti said the fire had spread to 2,500 square meters (26,000 square feet).