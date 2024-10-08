Ukraine updates: N Koreans 'likely' died fighting for Russia

Ukraine updates: N Koreans 'likely' died fighting for RussiaPublished October 8, 2024last updated October 8, 2024
What you need to know
South Korea's Defense Minister, Kim Yong-hyun it is "highly likely" that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russians in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Ukraine said it had shot down another wave of overnight missile and drone attacks from Russia.
Here are the latest developments regarding Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, October 8:
1,000 residents told to evacuate Crimean town near oil depot fire
The town of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea has ordered over 1,000 residents to evacuate following a large fire at an oil terminal.
Ukrainian forces had claimed a strike on the depot a day earlier. Kyiv has ramped up attacks on the Russian energy sector in recent months, saying it plays a large part in funding the invasion.
"To ensure the safety of people living near the scene of the emergency situation, 1,047 people have been temporarily evacuated to shelters," Feodosia's Moscow-appointed mayor, Igor Tkachenko, wrote on Telegram.
Although the Kremlin has not confirmed the Ukrainian attack, Russia's consumer safety watchdog said on Monday that a fire broke out at Sea Oil Terminal in Feodosia.
According to the depot's website, it "stores fuel in case of emergency situations and ensures Crimea's energy security."
Russian news agency RIA Novosti said the fire had spread to 2,500 square meters (26,000 square feet).
Ukraine shoots down 18 Russian drones
Russia launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 19 drones in an overnight attack, Ukraine's military said on Tuesday.
In a post on Telegram, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had shot down 18 drones while the last one "returned to Russia."
Meanwhile, Oleh Kiper, the governor of Odesa, said a drone attack in the city of Chornomorsk caused fires in an apartment building, but no casualties were reported.
Kiper also reported a fire at a production facility in Odesa. One Russian drone landed without detonating, he added.
Additionally, a Russian missile hit a Palau-flagged ship in Odesa port, killing one Ukrainian and injuring five others, officials said.
North Korean troops fighting in Ukraine, some killed, says Seoul
South Korea said on Tuesday that it is "highly likely" that North Korean troops are fighting alongside Russians in Ukraine and that some of them have been killed.
South Korea's Defense Minister, Kim Yong-hyun, told a parliament hearing that there were reports of North Korean military officers being killed in Ukraine.
"We assess that the occurrence of casualties among North Korean officers and soldiers in Ukraine is highly likely, considering various circumstances," he said.
Kim said more North Korean troops are expected to be deployed under a mutual defense pact between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin that was signed in June, highlighting deepening military ties.
Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean military officers were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack on Russian-occupied territory near Donetsk on October 3.
Seoul has accused Pyongyang of sending weapons to Russia, a charge that both North Korea and Moscow have denied.
Meanwhile, experts say North Korea is moving from supplying weapons to sending troops for combat experience.
ss/ab (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)