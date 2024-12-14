  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsUkraine

Ukraine updates: North Koreans in action in Kursk, Kyiv says

December 14, 2024

Russia has begun sending North Korean soldiers to storm Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o9eC
A self-propelled 122mm Grad multiple rocket launcher fires towards a Ukrainian position in the Kursk region, Russia
Russia, with the help of North Korean soldiers, is trying to overcome Ukrainian forces in the Kursk regionImage: Russian Defense Ministry/AP/picture alliance
Skip next section What you need to know

What you need to know

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that according to preliminary information, Russia has begun the deployment of North Korean soldiers for the storming of Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in Russia's western Oryol region, causing a fire, according to the Ukrainian military.

Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 14.

Skip next section Ukrainian drones hit oil terminal in Russia's Oryol region
December 14, 2024

Ukrainian drones hit oil terminal in Russia's Oryol region

Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on an oil facility in Russia's western Oryol region. The facility is an important source of fuel for Russian troops, the Ukrainian military said.

The drones hit the oil terminal Stalnoy Kon, which is about 170 kilometers (107 miles) from the border with Ukraine, a military statement said.

Earlier, Russian regional governor Andrei Klychko said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian drones had hit a fuel infrastructure facility, causing a fire but no casualties.

The Oryol region borders Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops took control of some settlements after crossing into Russian territory in August.

https://p.dw.com/p/4o9gl
Skip next section Zelenskyy says Russia is using North Korean troops in Kursk
December 14, 2024

Zelenskyy says Russia is using North Korean troops in Kursk

Moscow has begun involving a "noticeable number" of North Korean troops in its efforts to drive Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular address to the nation.

"Today there are already preliminary data that the Russians have begun using soldiers from North Korea in the assaults  a noticeable number," Zelenskyy said.

"The Russians include them in consolidated units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. For now, it is only there," the Ukrainian president added.

Ukrainian troops began their incursion into the Kursk region in August and still control some settlements there. The move is part of Kyiv's attempt to ease pressure on its forces in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has been making steady inroads.

Ukrainian and South Korean officials have previously said thatmore than 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia.

Ukrainian forces struggle to retain control of Russian land

dh/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)

https://p.dw.com/p/4o9g1