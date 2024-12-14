Ukraine updates: North Koreans in action in Kursk, Kyiv says

Ukraine updates: North Koreans in action in Kursk, Kyiv saysDecember 14, 2024
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that according to preliminary information, Russia has begun the deployment of North Korean soldiers for the storming of Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian drones attacked an oil terminal in Russia's western Oryol region, causing a fire, according to the Ukrainian military.
Here are the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Saturday, December 14.
Ukrainian drones hit oil terminal in Russia's Oryol region
Ukrainian drones carried out an overnight attack on an oil facility in Russia's western Oryol region. The facility is an important source of fuel for Russian troops, the Ukrainian military said.
The drones hit the oil terminal Stalnoy Kon, which is about 170 kilometers (107 miles) from the border with Ukraine, a military statement said.
Earlier, Russian regional governor Andrei Klychko said on the Telegram messaging app that Ukrainian drones had hit a fuel infrastructure facility, causing a fire but no casualties.
The Oryol region borders Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops took control of some settlements after crossing into Russian territory in August.
Zelenskyy says Russia is using North Korean troops in Kursk
Moscow has begun involving a "noticeable number" of North Korean troops in its efforts to drive Ukrainian forces out of Russia's Kursk region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his regular address to the nation.
"Today there are already preliminary data that the Russians have begun using soldiers from North Korea in the assaults — a noticeable number," Zelenskyy said.
"The Russians include them in consolidated units and use them in operations in the Kursk region. For now, it is only there," the Ukrainian president added.
Ukrainian troops began their incursion into the Kursk region in August and still control some settlements there. The move is part of Kyiv's attempt to ease pressure on its forces in eastern Ukraine, where Russia has been making steady inroads.
Ukrainian and South Korean officials have previously said thatmore than 10,000 North Korean troops are in Russia.
dh/jcg (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)